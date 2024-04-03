Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wayland 1.23 Planned For Release Around The End Of May
Simon Ser has drafted a release schedule for Wayland 1.23 that would see the alpha release around the end of April, a beta by mid-May followed by a release candidate, and then seeing the official Wayland 1.23 release either at the tail end of May or in early June.
The Wayland 1.23 release schedule can be found via this mailing list post.
The core Wayland code doesn't see new releases too often now that things are off the ground and most of the major activity happening to individual Wayland compositors, common libraries like wlroots and libweston, Wayland Protocols repository, XWayland, and related components. Thus a year can easily go by these days between Wayland releases.
What's coming with Wayland 1.23 includes support for dynamically resizing connection buffers, SHM v2 support with allowing clients to cleanly release wl_shm objects, error logging improvements, continuous integration (CI) updates, and a variety of other smaller changes to this common Wayland code.