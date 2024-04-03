Wayland 1.23 Planned For Release Around The End Of May

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 April 2024 at 06:36 AM EDT. 8 Comments
WAYLAND
Wayland 1.22 released at the start of April 2023 while now Wayland 1.23 is taking shape as the next version of this core Wayland code.

Simon Ser has drafted a release schedule for Wayland 1.23 that would see the alpha release around the end of April, a beta by mid-May followed by a release candidate, and then seeing the official Wayland 1.23 release either at the tail end of May or in early June.

The Wayland 1.23 release schedule can be found via this mailing list post.

The core Wayland code doesn't see new releases too often now that things are off the ground and most of the major activity happening to individual Wayland compositors, common libraries like wlroots and libweston, Wayland Protocols repository, XWayland, and related components. Thus a year can easily go by these days between Wayland releases.

What's coming with Wayland 1.23 includes support for dynamically resizing connection buffers, SHM v2 support with allowing clients to cleanly release wl_shm objects, error logging improvements, continuous integration (CI) updates, and a variety of other smaller changes to this common Wayland code.
8 Comments
Related News
XWayland-Run 0.0.3 Adds Support For KDE's KWin
Wayland Protocols 1.34 Introduces Better Drag & Drop, Explicit DRM Sync Objects
XWayland Rootful Lands HiDPI / Fractional Scaling Support
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
Hyprland Wayland Compositor Celebrates Two Years With A New Release
Niri 0.1.3 Wayland Compositor Brings Touch Support, New Animations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software