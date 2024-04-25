Intel Releases OpenVINO 2024.1 With More Gen AI & LLM Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 April 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel engineers have just released OpenVINO 2024.1, the newest feature release for this excellent open-source AI toolkit that continues expanding its features and capabilities particularly around Generative AI "GenAI" and Large Language Models (LLMs).

On the generative AI front, OpenVINO 2024.1 adds Mixtral and URLNet models optimized for Intel Xeon CPUs, Stable Diffusion 1.5 / ChatGLM3-6B / Qwen-7B models have been optimized for faster Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) performance with its Arc Graphics, and there is now support added for the Falcon-7B-Instruct LLM.

OpenVINO 2024.1 also has reduced large language model compilation time for Intel processors having Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) support, better LLM compression and performance with oneDNN / INT4 / INT8 on Intel Arc Graphics GPUs, and significant memory reductions for smaller GenAI models on Intel Core Ultra processors.

OpenVINO diagram


OpenVINO 2024.1 also pulls in the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) plug-in for Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors into the GitHub repository rather than having to rely on the external PyPi package. OpenVINO's JavaScript API is also now more accessible via the NPM repository. For OpenVINO on ARM processors, FP16 inference is now supported by default with Arm's Convolutional Neural Network.

Overall OpenVINO 2024.1 is looking like a great release. I look forward to trying out OpenVINO 2024.1 as well as running some fresh OpenVINO benchmarks especially if the Core Ultra NPU plug-in is now in good shape. The OpenVINO 2024.1 toolkit can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Enables VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2
Intel Has Many Improvements For The Xe Graphics Driver In Linux 6.10
Intel Enabling Linux Driver Display Support For Upcoming "Battlemage" GPUs
Intel Media Driver 2024Q1 Brings Arrow Lake H Support
Intel Compute Runtime 24.13.29138.7 Brings Improved OpenCL/OpenGL Sharing
Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 2024Q1 Brings VP9 Fix & AV1 Refinements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"