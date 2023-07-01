Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Godot's Vulkan Backend Seeing Better Performance, 10~20% Reduction In Frame Times
Since November Godot has been working with Google and The Forge to enhance their Vulkan support. Some of the accomplished work includes utilizing unified membry architecture (UMA) buffers where possible, replacing large push constants with dynamic uniform buffers, optimizing descriptor sets and descriptor set batching, and optimizing swapchain operations. There's also been some Android-specific work such as supporting the Android Thermal API and Swappy frame-pacing with the Google AGDK.
In testing on mobile devices, the improved code is showing a consistent 10~20% lower GPU frame-time.
The work is currently maintained in a separate code branch and there is this big pull request with the optimizations made over the past several months. Cleaning up the code for mainlining and verifying no regressions may end up taking some months so this work will likely land across the Godot 4.3 and Godot 4.4 releases.
More details on the work of this Vulkan collaboration with Google and The Forge can be found via the Godot Engine blog.