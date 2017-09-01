Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Firmware Updating For ASUS DC201 & Realtek RTS541x

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 22 April 2024 at 02:31 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LVFS
Richard Hughes of Red Hat has announced the released of Fwupd 1.9.17, the newest update to this open-source solution for system and device firmware updating under Linux that is paired with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for a streamlined user experience.

Fwupd 1.9.17 brings a number of changes to benefit different device firmware handling, fixing a potential crash scenario, properly showing SPDX project licenses that have an "AND" delimiter for multiple licenses, verifying that system calls are being filtered correctly on start-up, and other fixes.

New device support in Fwupd 1.9.17 is for the ASUS DC201 and the Realtek Gen1 RTS541x.

ASUS DC-201 USB-C dock


The ASUS DC201 is a dual 4K USB-C dock that has Gigabit Ethernet and multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C ports. This dock/dongle supports driving up to dual 4K @ 60Hz displays and can handle up to 100 Watt USB-C power delivery. And now with Fwupd 1.9.17, this USB-C dock's firmware can be nicely updated under Linux. The Realtek Gen1 RTS541x meanwhile is a USB hub controller.

Fwupd 1.9.17 downloads and more details on GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.16 Adds Support For More USB Docks & Qualcomm Devices
Fwupd Switches From XZ To Zstd Compression: More Trust & Slightly Better Performance
LVFS/Fwupd Ponders 2025 Plans: Servers, Desktop Motherboards & More
Fwupd 1.9.13 Adds Support For Newer Acer USB Docks
Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated
Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption
Proposed "LibGodot" Lets You Embed Godot Game Engine Into Other Apps
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries