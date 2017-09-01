Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Firmware Updating For ASUS DC201 & Realtek RTS541x
Fwupd 1.9.17 brings a number of changes to benefit different device firmware handling, fixing a potential crash scenario, properly showing SPDX project licenses that have an "AND" delimiter for multiple licenses, verifying that system calls are being filtered correctly on start-up, and other fixes.
New device support in Fwupd 1.9.17 is for the ASUS DC201 and the Realtek Gen1 RTS541x.
The ASUS DC201 is a dual 4K USB-C dock that has Gigabit Ethernet and multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C ports. This dock/dongle supports driving up to dual 4K @ 60Hz displays and can handle up to 100 Watt USB-C power delivery. And now with Fwupd 1.9.17, this USB-C dock's firmware can be nicely updated under Linux. The Realtek Gen1 RTS541x meanwhile is a USB hub controller.
Fwupd 1.9.17 downloads and more details on GitHub.