Fwupd 2.0.3 Delivers Latest Firmware Updating Capabilities For Linux Systems
Fwupd 2.0 debuted back in October while out today is Fwupd 2.0.3 as the newest incremental update to this open-source solution for updating system and device firmware under Linux.
Fwupd 2.0.3 brings a number of useful improvements such as a power handling quirk fix for Framework laptops, speeding up the writing of firmware to the new Dell dock, reducing the device emulation RSS requirement by around 40% for that emulated support within Fwupd, and a number of other fixes.
The only new device support for firmware updating with Fwupd 2.0.3 is handling for the Primax Ryder Mouse.
Fwupd 2.0.3 downloads and more details on this updated Linux firmware updating solution via GitHub.
