Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Participate In Our Black Friday / Cyber Monday Special

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 25 November 2018 at 11:36 AM EST. 2 Comments
PREMIUM --
Just a friendly reminder if you enjoy our original daily open-source/Linux news, benchmarks, and hardware reviews, Monday (26 November) is your last day to participate in our holiday special for snagging a great deal on a annual or life-time subscription to the site that helps support our testing efforts while allowing you to view the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.

Through the end of day tomorrow, you can join (or extend your current subscription) of Phoronix Premium for just $25 USD per year (compared to $35+) or a lifetime membership for just $100 USD.

For all of the details, see this post.

It's only through Phoronix Premium memberships and pay-for-impression advertisements that this site can continue producing new content into its 15th year. For some food for thought, this year on Phoronix has already been 3,332 original news articles and 273 featured reviews / benchmark articles. Thanks for your support this holiday season by either joining premium, making a PayPal tip, or at the very least not using any ad-blocker when viewing this web-site.
