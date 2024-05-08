SHIFTphone 8 Preparing Mainline Linux Support Ahead Of Launch

SHIFTphone 8 is the upcoming modular and easy-to-repair smartphone from Germany's SHIFT GmbH. This is the first major SHIFTphone update in four years and there are pending patches providing mainline Linux kernel support for this forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon powered modular/upgradeable smartphone.

The SHIFTphone 8 continues with being modular and upgrade friendly while being the first model having IP-certified waterproof protection. There are hardware kill switches, 13 exchangeable modules for the phone, recycle-friendly, tempered glass screen, and other improvements over prior smartphones from this Germany company.

The SHIFTphone 8 is running out-of-the-box on ShiftOS derived from Android 14, but there are patches posted this week for mainline Linux kernel support to broaden the Linux distribution compatibility.

SHIFTphone 8 phone


These patches from Linaro prepare SHIFTphone 8 kernel support for this device using the Qualcomm QCM6490 with 128GB of RAM, 512GB UFS storage, 1080p display, and hardware kill switches. The initial Linux kernel support is enough for a frame-buffer display, integrated storage, battery monitoring, Bluetooth, and thermals. Unfortunately, WiFi isn't yet functional due to a firmware issue.

It's great seeing the Linux kernel support coming together ahead of launch. Currently the SHIFTphone 8 is priced at €599 and expected delivery by the end of August. More details on the SHIFTphone 8 at SHIFT.eco.
