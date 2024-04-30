Noctua NH-L12Sx77 Makes For A Great Low-Profile CPU Cooler

Written by Michael Larabel in Peripherals on 30 April 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT. Page 1 of 2. 5 Comments.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77

Last week Noctua announced the NH-L12Sx77 low-profile CPU cooler as effectively an upgraded version of their NH-L12s CPU cooler that is now slightly taller to offer better performance and improved system compatibility.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 mounting hardware

The Noctua NH-L12Sx77 is a slightly taller version of the L12s coming in at 77mm to increase the cooling performance as well as system compatibility as to potentially interfere less with some system memory DIMMs and other motherboard heatsinks/circuitry. This new CPU cooler is just 7mm higher but proved to be significant enough impact for Noctua to release it as the NH-L12Sx77.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 side view

Besides being slightly taller, the NH-L12Sx77 is able to accommodate six heatpipes rather than just four with the original NH-L12s. This heatsink is comprised of a copper base and heatpipes with aluminum cooling fins, soldered joints, and nickel plating.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 heatsink

The Noctua NH-L12Sx77 supports all of the recent Intel and AMD sockets making it a robust option for building a small form factor (SFF) PC or say a home theater PC (HTPC). This heatsink comes with an NF-A12x15 PWM fan pre-installed.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 other side

As with other Noctua heatsinks, the NH-L12Sx77 is backed by a six year warranty.

Noctua NH-L12Sx77 heatpipes


Related Articles
Noctua NH-U14S & NH-D9 Air Cooling For The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
Noctua NH-U14S TR5-SP6 & NH-D9 TR5-SP6 4U Great For Cooling AMD EPYC 8004 "Siena" CPUs
Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 Low-Profile Heatsink Works Great For 2U AMD Ryzen AM5 Servers
Trying Out JSAUX's Assortment Of Steam Deck Accessories
Valve Steam Deck Docking Station Hands-On
SpaceX Starlink Internet Experience & Performance