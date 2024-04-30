Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Last week Noctua announced the NH-L12Sx77 low-profile CPU cooler as effectively an upgraded version of their NH-L12s CPU cooler that is now slightly taller to offer better performance and improved system compatibility.

The Noctua NH-L12Sx77 is a slightly taller version of the L12s coming in at 77mm to increase the cooling performance as well as system compatibility as to potentially interfere less with some system memory DIMMs and other motherboard heatsinks/circuitry. This new CPU cooler is just 7mm higher but proved to be significant enough impact for Noctua to release it as the NH-L12Sx77.

Besides being slightly taller, the NH-L12Sx77 is able to accommodate six heatpipes rather than just four with the original NH-L12s. This heatsink is comprised of a copper base and heatpipes with aluminum cooling fins, soldered joints, and nickel plating.

The Noctua NH-L12Sx77 supports all of the recent Intel and AMD sockets making it a robust option for building a small form factor (SFF) PC or say a home theater PC (HTPC). This heatsink comes with an NF-A12x15 PWM fan pre-installed.

As with other Noctua heatsinks, the NH-L12Sx77 is backed by a six year warranty.