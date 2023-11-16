Ahead of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors becoming available, Noctua recently introduced the new NH-U14S TR5-SP6 and NH-D9 TR5-SP6 heatsinks. In addition to working with the Threadripper 7000 series, these CPUs fit as well for Socket SP6 introduced with the new AMD EPYC 8004 "Siena" processors. Here is a look at the cooling performance of these new Noctua TR5-SP6 heatsinks on AMD EPYC.

The Noctua NH-D9 TR5-SP6 4U as implied by its name is designed to fit within 4U height requirements for rackmount systems. This is a dual tower heatsink with two 92mm fans and similar to other NH-D9 heatsinks. The NH-D9 TR5-SP6 4U makes use of a copper base and heatpipes with aluminum fins.

The Noctua NH-U14S TR5-SP6 is a massive heatsink that ships with two 140mm PPWM fans (NF-A15). Due to its large size it does not fit within 4U height requirements: the total height ends up being 165mm. The NH-U14S TR5-SP6 has a cooper base and heatpipes with aluminum fins.

Both of these coolers are backed by Noctua's dependable 6-year warranty. Both of these heatsinks are designed for AMD sTRX5/sWRX9 and SP6 processors. In addition to these heatsinks, Noctua also launched the NM-TR5-SP6 mounting kit for allowing the installation of Noctua DX-4677, DX-4189, DX-3647, and TR4-SP3 heatsinks onto AMD TR5/SP6 sockets. This is convenient if already having a Noctua heatsink from an older Threadripper / EPYC system and looking to re-use your TR4-SP3 heatsink(s) or for the DX series heatsinks as well.

The NM-TR4-SP6 mounting kit is set to retail for around $20 while the NH-U14S TR5-SP6 is expected to fetch $129 USD and $119 USD for the NH-D9 TR5-SP6 4U.