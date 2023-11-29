Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

If you are looking for a CPU heatsink-fan combination that will fit within 4U rackmount server height requirements while being capable of cooling the latest high-end Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC / Threadripper processors while not being too expensive nor noisy, the Arctic Freezer 4U-M is a rare solution that can cross off all those checkboxes.

When it comes to CPU coolers for high-end workstation or server processors that are racked in a 4U chassis, it often comes down to the likes of using a Dynatron or similar server OEM heatsink that can be decently priced but are often sized for 2U servers and tend to be extremely noisy. Or there are options like the high-end coolers from Noctua with several 4U-sized heatsink fans but often retail in the $100~120 USD ballpark. There aren't too many very competitive 4U-sized heatsinks that aren't too noisy, capable of cooling top-end server/workstation processors, and that are priced well. I recently discovered the Arctic Freezer 4U-M as a rare breed for fitting most of my criteria on DIY 4U server and workstation builds.

The Arctic Freezer 4U-M is priced for $60~65 USD, meets 4U height requirements, its dual 120mm fans are quite quiet throughout most operation, and is compatible with many different Intel and AMD high-end processors. On the Intel side is LGA-4677 and LGA-4189 support for Intel Xeon processors while on the AMD side is support for SP3 and SP6 EPYC processors as well as sTR5, TR4, sWRX8, and sTRX4 Threadripper processors. Arctic rates the Freezer 4U-M as being capable of cooling up to today's latest 350 Watt processors including the likes of the 96-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX.

The Arctic Freezer 4U-M employs eight heatpipes and 57 aluminum fins for this 4U-engineered heatsink.

The Arctic Freezer 4U-M has been designed in mind with the possibility of fitting up to two into a 4U chassis for dual socket motherboards, ensuring sufficient RAM clearance, and using a push-pull layout with the socket orientation of most workstation/server motherboards.

The two 120mm Arctic fans for the Freezer 4U-M are quite quiet and even when ramped up to full speed not nearly as noisy as more conventional (smaller) heatsink fans. No complaints about the noise from my perspective even if being used for a nearby workstation.

Arctic backs this heatsink with a six year warranty and the dimensions overall come in at 124 x 156 x 145 mm with a weight of 1275 grams.

I recently bought this Arctic Freezer 4U-M on Amazon.com (affiliate link) for $65 USD, which is nearly half the price of some similar Noctua heatsinks or if opting for water cooling to fit within 4U spaces. Now let's look at some cooling performance numbers.