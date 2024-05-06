NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.12 Brings Fixes, Chrome Compatibility Work

There's a new release of the open-source nvidia-vaapi-driver available, the third-party VA-API implementation that in turn targets NVIDIA's NVDEC interface to allow software like Mozilla Firefox that only targets VA-API for video acceleration to work on NVIDIA GPUs.

NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.12 was released today ans is the first tagged release for this community project since last November. This update is mostly a small set of bug fixes but does contain some work for enabling some support for the Chrome/Chromium web browser.

The nvidia-vaapi-driver 0.0.12 release adds single buffer export support for working on Chrome/Chromium browser support along with increasing the number of render targets to 32.

This new version also has some fixes for some initialization failures, the ability to build with the musl libc library, unbreaking the build on FreeBSD, and fixing the CentOS 8 / EL8 build support.

Downloads and more details on this VA-API over NVDEC implementation can be found via GitHub.
