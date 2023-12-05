Raspberry Pi Connect Reaches Beta For Remote Raspberry Pi Access
The Raspberry Pi Foundation today announced the beta availability of Raspberry Pi Connect as a means of securely having remote GUI access to your Remote Pi from a web browser.
Raspberry Pi's Gordon Hollingworth explained of Raspberry Pi Connect in today's announcement:
"It’s often extremely useful to be able to access your Raspberry Pi’s desktop remotely. There are a number of technologies which can be used to do this, including VNC, and of course the X protocol itself. But they can be hard to configure, particularly when you are attempting to access a machine on a different local network; and of course with the transition to Wayland in Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm, classic X remote desktop support is no longer available.
We wanted to be able to provide you with this functionality with our usual “it just works” approach. Enter Raspberry Pi Connect."
Raspberry Pi Connect can be easily installed for those using Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm with Wayland via a simple sudo apt install rpi-connect.
Raspberry Pi Connect relies on peer-to-peer WebRTC for the remote graphical session. The Raspberry Pi Connect website is used to help negotiate the connection between your Raspberry Pi device and your remote client looking to initiate the session. If direct peer-to-peer connection cannot work, there is the ability to securely relay traffic through the Raspberry Pi Connect servers with DTLS encryption.
Those wishing to learn more about Raspberry Pi Connect can do so via the Raspberry Pi Blog.
