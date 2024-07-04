Raspberry Pi OS Brings Labwc Wayland Compositor As Optional Alternative To Wayfire

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 5 July 2024 at 06:24 AM EDT. 14 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released Raspberry Pi OS 2024-07-04 as the newest update to this default operating system for Raspberry Pi ARM single board computers.

Raspberry Pi OS 2024-07-04 continues defaulting to Wayfire as the default Wayland compositor for the desktop with this operating system. However, now through the raspi-config configuration utility is also the labwc stacking Wayland compositor for those preferring that instead or just wanting to try something different from Wayfire. Wayfire meanwhile has seen a number of fixes in this Raspberry Pi OS update.

Raspberry Pi OS


Also on the Wayland side, WayVNC for VNC support under Wayland has improved encryption support and better handling of virtual displays.

When it comes to desktop configuration, the Raspberry Pi OS' pipanel also allows now customizing more than two desktops and for pipanel to interact with labwc. The pixflat-theme has also added labwc support.

Raspberry Pi Connect is also now bundled as part of the preferred applications with Raspberry Pi OS.

This Raspberry Pi OS update moves to using the Linux 6.6.31 kernel plus brings other package updates such as Google Chromium 125 and Firefox 126 plus the newest Raspberry Pi firmware.

Raspberry Pi OS 2024-07-04 can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.com.
14 Comments
Related News
Suspend To Idle Under Linux Being Worked On For Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi Connect Adds Remote Shell Access, Support For Older Raspberry Pi SBCs
Raspberry Pi 5 Kernel Graphics Driver Support Will Hopefully Be Upstreamed Soon
SUSE Working To Upstream RP1 Southbridge Linux Driver For The Raspberry Pi 5
AlmaLinux Now Available For The Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi Serves Up A Tasty IPO On The London Stock Exchange
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages