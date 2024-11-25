Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W Launches For $7
Complementing the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 that launched this summer, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W was announced today for $7 as the wireless-enabled variant of this small microcontroller board.
The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W is built around Raspberry Pi's RP2350 microcontroller that features the original wireless modem of the Pico W. The Pico 2W has 2.4GHz 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.
The $7 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W intends to continue catering to IoT projects and other low-power microcontroller board use-cases.
More details on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W via this morning's announcement.
2 Comments