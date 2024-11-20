Raspberry Pi Camera Front End "CFE" Video Capture With Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 20 November 2024 at 10:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
RASPBERRY PI
Following the initial Raspberry Pi 5 upstream support in Linux 6.12 providing basic support, an exciting Raspberry Pi addition with the in-development Linux 6.13 kernel is introducing a Raspberry Pi Camera Front-End "CFE" driver.

This new media driver is for the "Raspberry Pi RP1 Camera Front End (CFE) video capture support. Developed by Raspberry Pi and Ideas on Board, this media driver is for handling the Raspberry Pi CFE hardware block with front-end image signal processing, MIPI D-PHY, and MIPI CSI-2 receiver capabilities.

RP1


This CFE hardware block is found on the Raspberry Pi 5 within the RP1. More details within the RP1 documentation.

RP1 display block diagram


The Raspberry Pi CFE driver in Linux 6.13 supports the V4L2 API for video capture and output device handling. This driver is gated by the VIDEO_RP1_CFE Kconfig build switch.

The Raspberry Pi CFE driver is the most notable change of the media driver pull request for Linux 6.13 alongside an assortment of other minor driver updates. Some old and orphaned media drivers were also removed this cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi OS Now Defaults To 512MB Swap, Updates Labwc Compositor
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 Launches For $60 USD, 720 x 1280 7-Inch Display
Raspberry Pi OS Now Using Wayland By Default On All Models
Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ Launches: 26 TOPS Accelerator For $110
Linux 6.13 To Bring Big/Super Pages For The Raspberry Pi Graphics Driver - Better Performance
Ubuntu 24.10 Making Preparations For The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements
GNOME Mutter Switches To High Priority KMS Thread To Avoid Crashes
Linux 6.12 Preps For Release With Real-Time, Sched_Ext, Stable Xe2 & Raspberry Pi 5
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS