Raspberry Pi Launches The Compute Module 5 For $45 USD

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 27 November 2024 at 05:33 AM EST. 7 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
Days after announcing the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W for $7, Raspberry Pi today announced the Compute Module 5 at the $45 price point.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is the company's Raspberry Pi 5 modularized for industrial use-cases, embedded applications, and adapted for other purposes. We've been waiting and expecting the Compute Module 5 for months and now one year after the Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer launched, the Compute Module 5 has joined the family.

This modular version of the Raspberry Pi 5 is priced at $45 USD. Eben Upton noted in today's announcement that some 70% to 80% of Raspberry Pi units are going into industrial and embedded applications.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5


The Compute Module 5 still leverages a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, VideoCore VII graphics, dual HDMI 4K outputs, 802.11ac WiFi, dual USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 30 GPIOs, and other standard features but now in the smaller and modular package. The Compute Module 5 is available in the 2GB, 4GB, and 8GM RAM options. A 16GB SDRAM variant is expected in 2025.

The Compute Module 5 is mechanically compatible with its predecessors. More details on the long awaited Compute Module 5 via RaspberryPi.com.
7 Comments
