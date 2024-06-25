Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Raspberry Pi Connect Adds Remote Shell Access, Support For Older Raspberry Pi SBCs
Raspberry Pi Connect has added remote shell access now to complement the remote GUI support. Additionally, all Raspberry Pi computers are now supported by Raspberry Pi Connect, including older models and those limited to 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS.
Raspberry Pi Connect's remote shell access allows launching a shell on a Raspberry Pi device from a web browser in a secure manner and without the need for any running desktop session.
More details on today's update to the Raspberry Pi Connect software can be found via the RaspberryPi.com blog.