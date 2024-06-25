Raspberry Pi Connect Adds Remote Shell Access, Support For Older Raspberry Pi SBCs

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 25 June 2024 at 09:31 AM EDT.
Back in May the Raspberry Pi crew announced Raspberry Pi Access as an easy means of remote GUI access to Raspberry Pi single board computers all from a web browser. Today they've announced the latest improvements to Raspberry Pi Connect.

Raspberry Pi Connect has added remote shell access now to complement the remote GUI support. Additionally, all Raspberry Pi computers are now supported by Raspberry Pi Connect, including older models and those limited to 32-bit Raspberry Pi OS.

Raspberry Pi Connect's remote shell access allows launching a shell on a Raspberry Pi device from a web browser in a secure manner and without the need for any running desktop session.

More details on today's update to the Raspberry Pi Connect software can be found via the RaspberryPi.com blog.
