Raspberry Pi OS Now Defaults To 512MB Swap, Updates Labwc Compositor
With last month's Raspberry Pi OS update they now default to Wayland on all Raspberry Pi models alongside various other operating system improvements. Out today is the latest iteration of the Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS with software updates and other changes.
Raspberry Pi OS 2024-11-13 was released today as the newest stable update to this default Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi single board computers. The Labwc Wayland compositor is now updated to v0.7.4 upstream, Firefox 132 is now available, and the Chromium 130 web browser is also available. The Linux 6.6.51 LTS kernel is powering this updated Raspberry Pi OS and there is also updated Raspberry Pi device firmware.
This Raspberry Pi OS upgrade also migrates more Wayfire keybindings over to Labwc, there are new bootloader options added to the raspi-config configuration utility, the SWAP size now defaults to 512MB, and various bug fixes and other updates. Raspberry Pi OS also now defaults NetworkManager and rfkill to blocking all network devices by default. Onboard adapter devices are white-listed but all WiFi devices are only unblocked after the regulatory domain is set.
You can update your existing Raspberry Pi OS install or new install images are available via RaspberryPi.org.
