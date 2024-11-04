Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 Launches For $60 USD, 720 x 1280 7-Inch Display

Nine years after the Raspberry Pi Touch Display was announced as a 800 x 480 pixel LCD panel catering to the Raspberry Pi, today the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 was announced.The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 still is a 7-inch form factor but upgraded to a 720 x 1280 panel. On the input side, the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 features a multi-touch capacitive panel with five-finger touch support. The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is fully supported by the Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS.The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is going on sale for $60 USD -- the same price as the original Raspberry Pi Touch Display.

More details on the new Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 via RaspberryPi.com