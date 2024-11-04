Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 Launches For $60 USD, 720 x 1280 7-Inch Display

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 4 November 2024 at 05:39 AM EST. 5 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
Nine years after the Raspberry Pi Touch Display was announced as a 800 x 480 pixel LCD panel catering to the Raspberry Pi, today the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 was announced.

The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 still is a 7-inch form factor but upgraded to a 720 x 1280 panel. On the input side, the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 features a multi-touch capacitive panel with five-finger touch support. The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is fully supported by the Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS.

The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is going on sale for $60 USD -- the same price as the original Raspberry Pi Touch Display.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2


More details on the new Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 via RaspberryPi.com.
5 Comments
Related News
Raspberry Pi OS Now Using Wayland By Default On All Models
Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ Launches: 26 TOPS Accelerator For $110
Linux 6.13 To Bring Big/Super Pages For The Raspberry Pi Graphics Driver - Better Performance
Ubuntu 24.10 Making Preparations For The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5
Raspberry Pi Showcases Rust On The RP2350 Microcontroller
Linux Patches Work To Upstream Raspberry Pi's RP1 PCI Device Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Affecting X.Org Server For 18 Years
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Coreboot Issues Rebuttal To Recent Laptop Vendor Controversy