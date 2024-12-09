Raspberry Pi 500 Launches Along With Raspberry Pi Monitor
Launched four years ago was the Raspberry Pi 400 as the Raspberry Pi 4 adapted for a keyboard form factor. Launching today is the Raspberry Pi 500 for upgrading that keyboard computer using the Raspberry Pi 5 internals. An official Raspberry Pi Monitor was also released.
For $90 USD you can now have a Raspberry Pi 500 that features the Raspberry Pi 5 powered keyboard computer plus a 32GB Raspberry Pi SD card. There is also a Raspberry Pi 500 Desktop Kit for $120 that includes a mouse, USB-C power supply, micro HDMI to HDMI adapter, and a beginner's guide.
The Raspberry Pi 500 features the quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 Broadcom SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 memory, VideoCore VII GPU, dual 4K@60 micro-HDMI output, 802.11ac WiFI, Gigabit Ethernet, and other same functionality as the Raspberry Pi 5. Plus being in the keyboard form factor includes a nice and large passive metal heatsink.
The Raspberry Pi Monitor also launched today for $100 USD to pair with the Raspberry Pi 500 or Raspberry Pi 5 as an official monitor option using a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display.
More details on these newest Raspberry Pi products at RaspberryPi.com.
