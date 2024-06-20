Raspberry Pi 5 Kernel Graphics Driver Support Will Hopefully Be Upstreamed Soon

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 20 June 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT. 5 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
While the Raspberry Pi 5 debuted last September, the mainline Linux kernel support for this popular single board computer continues to lag behind the state of Raspberry Pi's downstream kernel. SUSE has been working to upstream various Raspberry Pi 5 driver support while now Raspberry Pi engineers have also begun the trek toward upstreaming their kernel graphics driver support.

Dave Stevenson of the Raspberry Pi crew sent out a set of preparatory patches today for the Broadcom BCM2712 SoC support as used by the Raspberry Pi 5. The set of 31 patches submitted today are various fixes they have been carrying in their downstream kernel for a while. These patches in turn also make some infrastructure improvements that will help in facilitate their upstreaming of the BCM2712 support.

Raspberry Pi 5


Raspberry Pi developers are finalizing their BCM2712 / Raspberry Pi 5 support patches for the VC4 Direct Rendering Manager driver and hope to have those actual support patches "fairly soon".

The 31 prep patches out today touch around 500 lines of code in the VC4 driver. Here's to hoping more of the Raspberry Pi 5 support will be upstreamed before this board celebrates its first birthday.
5 Comments
Related News
SUSE Working To Upstream RP1 Southbridge Linux Driver For The Raspberry Pi 5
AlmaLinux Now Available For The Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi Serves Up A Tasty IPO On The London Stock Exchange
Raspberry Pi AI Kit Launches For $70 For 13 TOPS AI Inference
Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ Now Available For $12 To Connect NVMe Drives & More
SUSE Working On Upstream Linux Kernel Support For Booting The Raspberry Pi 5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report