Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Raspberry Pi 5 Kernel Graphics Driver Support Will Hopefully Be Upstreamed Soon
Dave Stevenson of the Raspberry Pi crew sent out a set of preparatory patches today for the Broadcom BCM2712 SoC support as used by the Raspberry Pi 5. The set of 31 patches submitted today are various fixes they have been carrying in their downstream kernel for a while. These patches in turn also make some infrastructure improvements that will help in facilitate their upstreaming of the BCM2712 support.
Raspberry Pi developers are finalizing their BCM2712 / Raspberry Pi 5 support patches for the VC4 Direct Rendering Manager driver and hope to have those actual support patches "fairly soon".
The 31 prep patches out today touch around 500 lines of code in the VC4 driver. Here's to hoping more of the Raspberry Pi 5 support will be upstreamed before this board celebrates its first birthday.