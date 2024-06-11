AlmaLinux Now Available For The Raspberry Pi 5

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 11 June 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Coincidentally coming out on the day of Raspberry Pi's IPO is AlmaLinux providing official support for the Raspberry Pi 5.

AlmaLinux now joins the likes of Oracle Linux as RHEL-based Linux distributions with official Raspberry Pi images. The Raspberry Pi 5 images on AlmaLinux are relying on the Raspberry Pi kernel downstream of the Linux kernel for having the latest and greatest hardware support. The AlmaLinux build also pulls in the Raspberry Pi firmware package and related work so that this enterprise-grade Linux distribution can run well on the budget Raspberry Pi 5 single board computers.

The AlmaLinux builds for the Raspberry Pi 5 continue to use the GNOME desktop environment.

Those interested in running AlmaLinux on the Raspberry Pi 5 can learn more about today's release via the AlmaLinux.org blog.
