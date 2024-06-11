Raspberry Pi Serves Up A Tasty IPO On The London Stock Exchange

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 11 June 2024 at 06:04 AM EDT.
Raspberry Pi carried out a successful IPO today on the London Stock Exchange.

Raspberry Pi can now be traded on the London Stock Exchange with the company using the IO proceeds to "build more of the products you love, faster." After selling more than sixty million Raspberry Pi single board computers, the company has gone public on the LSE.

After opening at 360 pence a share, today's high was set at 392 pence while as of writing is currently trading for around 364 pence -- well above the set share price of 280 pence going into today's IPO. The ticker symbol for Raspberry Pi is RPI.

More details on today's Raspberry Pi IPO via RaspberryPi.com.
