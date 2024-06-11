Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Raspberry Pi Serves Up A Tasty IPO On The London Stock Exchange
Raspberry Pi can now be traded on the London Stock Exchange with the company using the IO proceeds to "build more of the products you love, faster." After selling more than sixty million Raspberry Pi single board computers, the company has gone public on the LSE.
After opening at 360 pence a share, today's high was set at 392 pence while as of writing is currently trading for around 364 pence -- well above the set share price of 280 pence going into today's IPO. The ticker symbol for Raspberry Pi is RPI.
More details on today's Raspberry Pi IPO via RaspberryPi.com.