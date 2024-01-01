Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
FreeBSD Working On Improving Its Audio Stack & Creating Graphical OS Installer
The first quarter of 2024 for FreeBSD has brought a new project for creating a better audio stack as well as striving for a modern graphical OS installer. Some of the status report highlights include:
- There's work underway on creating a new graphical installer for FreeBSD. A prototype was created after the FreeBSD 14.0 release using bsddialog, a solution as a BSD-based Xdialog-inspired package. Enhancements to bsdinstall are ongoing as part of this graphical install effort.
- Work began on making FreeBSD's audio stack better and more useful tools and frameworks to enhance audio development on FreeBSD.
- A second contract began with the FreeBSD Foundation to make UnionFS more stable and useful on FreeBSD.
- The FreeBSD ports collection is up to 32,244 ports.
- Continuing to enhance the FreeBSD Bhyve hypervisor.
Learn more about the latest FreeBSD projects via FreeBSD.org.