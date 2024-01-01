FreeBSD Working On Improving Its Audio Stack & Creating Graphical OS Installer

3 May 2024
The FreeBSD project has published its Q1'2024 status report to outline various advancements over the past few months.

The first quarter of 2024 for FreeBSD has brought a new project for creating a better audio stack as well as striving for a modern graphical OS installer. Some of the status report highlights include:

- There's work underway on creating a new graphical installer for FreeBSD. A prototype was created after the FreeBSD 14.0 release using bsddialog, a solution as a BSD-based Xdialog-inspired package. Enhancements to bsdinstall are ongoing as part of this graphical install effort.

- Work began on making FreeBSD's audio stack better and more useful tools and frameworks to enhance audio development on FreeBSD.

- A second contract began with the FreeBSD Foundation to make UnionFS more stable and useful on FreeBSD.

- The FreeBSD ports collection is up to 32,244 ports.

- Continuing to enhance the FreeBSD Bhyve hypervisor.

FreeBSD 14 terminal


Learn more about the latest FreeBSD projects via FreeBSD.org.
