Linux 6.9-rc7 Released: The Kernel Is Looking Good

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 May 2024 at 05:21 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.9-rc7 and it's looking good like the Linux 6.9 stable kernel will hopefully be out next Sunday.

Torvalds' 6.9-rc7 announcement sums up the week as being in good shape for this late stage of the cycle and nothing out of the ordinary being raised:
"The stats for 6.9 continue to look very normal, and nothing looks particularly alarming.

Most of the changes are to drivers, as is proper and tradition. Sound stands out, but not in some scary way, and we've got the usual DRM updates and various random other subsystems (usb, pincontrol, networking, nvme..).

Outside of drivers it's mostly random other smaller changes: filesystems (erofs and tracefs), some arch updates (mostly x86, but a smattering of fixes elsewhere too), some documentation updates, small core networking fixes, and some selftests."

So hopefully next Sunday, 12 May, will see the stable Linux 6.9 kernel as opposed to needing a Linux 6.9-rc8 release... We'll see!

Linux 6.9-rc7 tag


Besides bug/regression fixes with Linux 6.9-rc7 are a few new device IDs being added this week.

Linux 6.9 features include larger console fonts for modern displays, Intel FRED, AMD Preferred Core with their P-State driver, the DM Virtual Data Optimizer landing, and much more.
1 Comment
Related News
DRM Buddy & AMDGPU Wired Up For Clear Page Tracking In Linux 6.10
Linux 6.9-rc6 Released With This Kernel Looking "Pretty Normal"
Linux 6.9-rc5 Released: The Diffstat "Looks A Bit Wonky" But Not Bad
Linux 6.9-rc5 Picking Up Fixes For Intel FRED, BHI & GFNI/VAES Checks
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
AMD Enabling "Fast CPPC" For Even Greater Linux Performance & Power Efficiency On Some CPUs
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024