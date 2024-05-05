ASUS ROG RAIKIRI & Lunar Lake Point M Device IDs Sent In For Linux 6.9-rc7

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 May 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Ahead of the Linux 6.9-rc7 kernel being released later today, some last minute pull requests for the week have enabled some new bits of hardware support where only new device IDs are necessary and thus safe to add at this late stage of Linux 6.9 development.

First up, the previously mentioned ASUS ROG Raikiri controller support was sent out today as part of the input subsystem updates. As mentioned last week, that Microsoft Xbox / PC gamer controller just needed new vendor and device IDs added to the common XPad driver. Now that this input pull request was sent in with that Raikiri support and an Amimouse driver fix, that gaming controller should be good to use by Linux gamers on v6.9-rc7+ kernels.

ASUS ROG Raikiri controller


Another early Sunday morning pull request ahead of Linux 6.9-rc7 is char/misc fixes. That pull adds the Intel Lunar Lake Point M device ID to the MEI driver, which is part of the ongoing Lunar Lake platform enablement for Linux. To the DFL-PCI FPGA driver it also adds the PCI sub-device ID for the Intel D5005. That's for the Intel FPGA PAC D5005 with Stratix 10 SX FPGA.

Look for Linux 6.9-rc7 to be out later today while the Linux 6.9 stable kernel will hopefully be out next Sunday, 12 May, if no last minute issues arise.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.10 To Support Sound On ASUS ROG 2024 Laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad 13X
Synaptics Releases DisplayLink 6.0 USB Graphics Driver Package For Linux
Dell Laptop Platform Profile Patches Being Worked On For Linux
NZXT Kraken 2023 AIO CPU Cooler Monitoring With Linux 6.10
PCI-SIG Provides CopprLink Cable Specs For PCIe 5.0 & PCIe 6.0
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
AMD Enabling "Fast CPPC" For Even Greater Linux Performance & Power Efficiency On Some CPUs
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024