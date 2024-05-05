Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ASUS ROG RAIKIRI & Lunar Lake Point M Device IDs Sent In For Linux 6.9-rc7
First up, the previously mentioned ASUS ROG Raikiri controller support was sent out today as part of the input subsystem updates. As mentioned last week, that Microsoft Xbox / PC gamer controller just needed new vendor and device IDs added to the common XPad driver. Now that this input pull request was sent in with that Raikiri support and an Amimouse driver fix, that gaming controller should be good to use by Linux gamers on v6.9-rc7+ kernels.
Another early Sunday morning pull request ahead of Linux 6.9-rc7 is char/misc fixes. That pull adds the Intel Lunar Lake Point M device ID to the MEI driver, which is part of the ongoing Lunar Lake platform enablement for Linux. To the DFL-PCI FPGA driver it also adds the PCI sub-device ID for the Intel D5005. That's for the Intel FPGA PAC D5005 with Stratix 10 SX FPGA.
Look for Linux 6.9-rc7 to be out later today while the Linux 6.9 stable kernel will hopefully be out next Sunday, 12 May, if no last minute issues arise.