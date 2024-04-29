Linux Support On The Way For The ASUS ROG Raikiri Controller
Linux driver support is forthcoming for the ASUS ROG Raikiri gaming controller.
The ASUS ROG Raikiri is a gaming controller for PCs or the Microsoft Xbox console. The ROG Raikiri features read controls, selectable step triggers, and various customization support. It's inline with many of the other Xbox-focused gaming controllers from different vendors. There's also a more advanced ROG Raikiri Pro with an OLED display but that portion at least doesn't appear to be supported under Linux.
The Linux support for the ASUS ROG Raikiri is coming thanks to this patch now queued as part of the input subsystem's "for-linus" branch. With it being in the "for-linus" code rather than "for-next", it's likely to be sent in as part of the "fixes" for the ongoing Linux 6.9 kernel cycle.
The patch is to the XPad joystick driver and simply needs the ASUS vendor ID added and then the ASUS ROG RAIKIRI device ID (0x1a38) added so that it will be supported by this common driver used by Xbox compatible controllers.
So should you be interested in Linux gaming with this ASUS ROG Raikiri controller that retails for around ~$80 USD, the simple patch for XPad driver support is on the way to the mainline kernel.
