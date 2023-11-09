Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
The new RAIDZ expansion feature allows for additional disks to be added one at a time to a RAID-Z group. This feature allows incrementally increasing the capacity of the RAID array and can be useful for small pools
This RAID-Z expansion functionality has been in the works for years: the FreeBSD Foundation originally sponsored work on this going back to 2017. There's also been sponsorship by iXsystems to get this work completed along with vStack.
More details on this OpenZFS RAID-Z expansion can be found via this commit summing things up. After being long in development, it's fantastic to see this feature finally merged.