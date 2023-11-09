OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 November 2023 at 10:31 AM EST. 5 Comments
In addition to the OpenZFS code this week landing sync parallelism to improve write performance scalability, another shiny new feature was also merged: RAIDZ expansion.

The new RAIDZ expansion feature allows for additional disks to be added one at a time to a RAID-Z group. This feature allows incrementally increasing the capacity of the RAID array and can be useful for small pools

This RAID-Z expansion functionality has been in the works for years: the FreeBSD Foundation originally sponsored work on this going back to 2017. There's also been sponsorship by iXsystems to get this work completed along with vStack.

OpenZFS RAIDZ expansion merged


More details on this OpenZFS RAID-Z expansion can be found via this commit summing things up. After being long in development, it's fantastic to see this feature finally merged.
