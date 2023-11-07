OpenZFS Lands Sync Parallelism To Drive Big Gains For Write Performance Scalability

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 November 2023 at 03:00 PM EST. 11 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
A very enticing performance optimization was merged yesterday into the OpenZFS codebase to enhance the write performance scalability.

Brian Behlendorf with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has been working on this ZFS synchronization parallelism enhancement since the summer. The new code allows parallel syncing of more than one dataset/object and reducing locking contention. The goal of this work is to enhance the write performance scalability. In tests carried out by the developer on an AMD EPYC server running OpenZFS the write bandwidth improved from 1328MB/s to 2495MB/s.

Tests by another developer also saw the FIO write bandwidth jump from 1386MB/s to 2449MB/s.

ZFS sync parallelism performance boost


The locking contention also was found to be lower in addition to the big write performance gains.

More details on this ZFS sync parallelism for OpenZFS, which was merged to Git yesterday, can be found via the pull request.
11 Comments
Related News
Bcachefs Lands Big Scalability Improvement, Disables Debug Option By Default
F2FS In Linux 6.7 Supports Larger Page Size, Continued Zone Block Device Work
JFS File-System Seeing Minor Stability Improvements With Linux 6.7
Linux 6.7 MMC To See Up To 4~5% Better 4K Random Write Performance
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results