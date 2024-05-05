Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GIMP 2.10.38 Released As What Might Be The Last Of GIMP 2
GIMP 2.10.38 brings better support for graphics tablets on Windows, various other GTK3 features were backported to the GIMP 2 codebase, and there are some recent crash fixes plus a variety of other bug fixes.
The GIMP 2.10.38 release announcement went on to note:
"Clearly one of the smallest releases ever in the 2.10 series, and it might be our last. We’ll see, though we also know some people get stuck longer than others on older series (especially when using LTS distributions of Free Software operating systems), so we might do (if we feel like it’s needed) a 2.10.40 release with bug fixes only just before or just after GIMP 3.0.0 release, as a wrap up.
In any case, we are now stopping backporting features in the 2.10 series. These graphics tablet support improvements for Windows are huge enough that they had to get in; yet from now on, we want to focus solely on releasing GIMP 3.0.0.
Now you might wonder when that is? Very soon! We are on the last sprint towards the release candidate. This includes a lot of bug fixes, but also still some API changes going on. We will keep you updated!"
The much anticipated GIMP 3.0 had been hoping to release in May but given the release candidate still baking, it remains to be seen if that will be achieved... But given the long and extended GIMP 3.0 development cycle due to the limited resources, it will likely not see a stable 3.0 release this month but at least it's tracking to finally happen this year.