GIMP 2.10.38 Released As What Might Be The Last Of GIMP 2

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 May 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 8 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
GIMP 2.10.38 was released on Sunday as what might be the "possibly last" GIMP 2 stable release ahead of the upcoming GIMP 3.0 release. GIMP 2.10.38 back-ports more features from the GIMP 3.0 / GTK3 codebase plus other improvements and fixes.

GIMP 2.10.38 brings better support for graphics tablets on Windows, various other GTK3 features were backported to the GIMP 2 codebase, and there are some recent crash fixes plus a variety of other bug fixes.

The GIMP 2.10.38 release announcement went on to note:
"Clearly one of the smallest releases ever in the 2.10 series, and it might be our last. We’ll see, though we also know some people get stuck longer than others on older series (especially when using LTS distributions of Free Software operating systems), so we might do (if we feel like it’s needed) a 2.10.40 release with bug fixes only just before or just after GIMP 3.0.0 release, as a wrap up.

In any case, we are now stopping backporting features in the 2.10 series. These graphics tablet support improvements for Windows are huge enough that they had to get in; yet from now on, we want to focus solely on releasing GIMP 3.0.0.

Now you might wonder when that is? Very soon! We are on the last sprint towards the release candidate. This includes a lot of bug fixes, but also still some API changes going on. We will keep you updated!"

The much anticipated GIMP 3.0 had been hoping to release in May but given the release candidate still baking, it remains to be seen if that will be achieved... But given the long and extended GIMP 3.0 development cycle due to the limited resources, it will likely not see a stable 3.0 release this month but at least it's tracking to finally happen this year.
8 Comments
Related News
Dillo 3.1 Lightweight Web Browser Released After Nine Years
Nano 8.0 Text Editor Released With Modern Bindings Option
Git 2.45 Released With Initial SHA1/SHA256 Interoperability & Reftable Support
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Servo Web Engine Now Passing Acid2 Layout Engine Test
Sovereign Tech Fund Makes New Investments Into GNOME & PHP, Bug Bounty For systemd
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
AMD Enabling "Fast CPPC" For Even Greater Linux Performance & Power Efficiency On Some CPUs
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat