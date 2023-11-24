GIMP 3.0 Is Hoping To Release In May

GIMP 3.0 could be finally released in a few months if all goes very well.

GIMP developers back in January were hoping for a release in 2023 or at least the release candidates. Unfortunately, that isn't going to happen but the hope now is to ship in May.

GIMP maintainer Jehan with the ZeMarmot team announced this week the new plan of releasing GIMP 3.0 at the Libre Graphics Meeting 2024 in May.

The plan laid out on their Patreon is to release in May 2024. A final GIMP 2.99.xx development version would come in December and a release candidate "a few months later" before hopefully concluding GIMP 3.0 development in May.

GIMP 3.0 ports this free software Adobe Photoshop alternative over to GTK3, works on Wayland support, and has many changes and other improvements for this image manipulation program. At this stage it's been a decade we've been talking about and looking forward to GIMP 3.0 so hopefully it does finally ship come the spring!
