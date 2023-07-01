Tow-Boot 2023.07 U-Boot Distribution Released With New Board Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 April 2024 at 08:45 AM EDT. 4 Comments
It's been nearly one year since the last Tow-Boot release while debuting on Thursday was Tow-Boot 2023.07-007 for this open-source project derived from the U-Boot bootloader.

Tow-Boot aims to be a user-friendly distribution of U-Boot though over the past two years has seen long lead times between updates. With the new release out this week, Tow-Boot 2023.07-007 adds support for several more single board computers. The latest additions include the LibreComputer amlS905xCc, Orange Pi PC2, LibreComputer H3CcH5, friendlyElec nanoPi M1, and friendlyElec nanoPi M1 Plus.

With this release Tow-Boot changes are now built automatically using GitHub Actions and the builds are uploaded automatically to the release tag to yield less manual developer involvement. Tow-Boot changes are also now being tracked as branches atop U-Boot.

Tow-Boot logo


The new Tow-Boot release is rounded out by uSWID support, support for powering off Rockchip devices properly, and various fixes.

Downloads and more details on this long awaited Tow-Boot update via GitHub.
