Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
Tow-Boot has been a "user-friendly" distribution of U-Boot that was seeing regular updates but for nearly one year has been on hiatus without any new releases. That changed overnight with Tow-Boot 2022.07-006 being released and a call for new developers.
With Tow-Boot being developed primarily by one developer, Samuel Dionne-Riel, he's calling on more developers to get involved in hopes of ensuring ongoing maintenance and releases even if he is unavailable.
This new Tow-Boot release is aligned against the state of the U-Boot 2022.07 upstream while making improvements around SMBIOS information exposure, documentation fixes, and also some board-specific changes for Amlogic and PinePhone Pro hardware.
The Tow-Boot source code along with pre-built binaries for various LibreComputer boards, ODROID-C2/C4/N2, Olimex TereSI, PINE64, and OrangePi boards are also available via GitHub.
