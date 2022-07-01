Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 July 2023 at 05:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Tow-Boot has been a "user-friendly" distribution of U-Boot that was seeing regular updates but for nearly one year has been on hiatus without any new releases. That changed overnight with Tow-Boot 2022.07-006 being released and a call for new developers.

With Tow-Boot being developed primarily by one developer, Samuel Dionne-Riel, he's calling on more developers to get involved in hopes of ensuring ongoing maintenance and releases even if he is unavailable.

This new Tow-Boot release is aligned against the state of the U-Boot 2022.07 upstream while making improvements around SMBIOS information exposure, documentation fixes, and also some board-specific changes for Amlogic and PinePhone Pro hardware.

Tow-Boot logo


The Tow-Boot source code along with pre-built binaries for various LibreComputer boards, ODROID-C2/C4/N2, Olimex TereSI, PINE64, and OrangePi boards are also available via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
libjpeg-turbo 3.0 Released But May Be The End Of Feature Work Due To Funding Constraints
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidates Hoped For This Year
Blender 3.6 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Ray-Tracing, AMD HIP RT On Windows
Firewalld 2.0 Released With Faster Forwarding Performance Via NFTables Flowtable
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
EXT4 With Linux 6.5 Will See Much Faster Parallel Direct I/O Overwrite Performance