Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated With Improved SMBIOS Support
Tow-Boot 2021.10-005 is now available for this open-source project that describes itself as "an opinionated distribution of U-Boot."
Tow-Boot aims to be more user-friendly than U-Boot, especially when it comes to its early boot UI and other elements. With today's Tow-Boot 2021.10-005 release one of the major focuses has been getting System Management BIOS (SMBIOS) table parsing in order. Information available via SMBIOS tables on a given system should now be more reliably exposed when booting Tow-Boot with UEFI.
Tow-Boot 2021.10-005 also improves the ODROID-N2+ board support, support for the ODROID-C4, there are documentation fixes, and a variety of minor enhancements throughout this U-Boot downstream.
Downloads and more details on this new version of Tow-Boot via GitHub.
