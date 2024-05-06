Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

The modular/upgradeable Framework Laptops employ an open-source embedded controller (EC) firmware derived from Google's Chrome OS EC project. This is great for open-source fans and allows re-using much of the same Chrome OS EC software support that already exists. But there is also vendor-specific commands supported by the Framework Laptop EC and thus a dedicated Linux kernel driver is now being worked on for handling those vendor/device-specific features.It's been a delight that the latest Framework Laptops have an open-source embedded controller. In addition to the upstream commands supported by the Chrome OS EC firmware, Framework has also begun implementing some vendor-specific commands to which a Linux kernel driver is now needed for support rather than just relying on Google's standard driver.



Linux developer Thomas Weißschuh posted a set of patches on Sunday for introducing the "cros_ec_framework_laptop" driver as a kernel driver specifically designed for supporting the Framework Laptop EC. The initial vendor-specific commands supported by this driver are for battery charging thresholds.



