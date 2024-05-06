Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 May 2024 at 06:40 AM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE
The modular/upgradeable Framework Laptops employ an open-source embedded controller (EC) firmware derived from Google's Chrome OS EC project. This is great for open-source fans and allows re-using much of the same Chrome OS EC software support that already exists. But there is also vendor-specific commands supported by the Framework Laptop EC and thus a dedicated Linux kernel driver is now being worked on for handling those vendor/device-specific features.

It's been a delight that the latest Framework Laptops have an open-source embedded controller. In addition to the upstream commands supported by the Chrome OS EC firmware, Framework has also begun implementing some vendor-specific commands to which a Linux kernel driver is now needed for support rather than just relying on Google's standard driver.

Framework 13
Framework 13 With AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Makes For A Great Linux Laptop


Linux developer Thomas Weißschuh posted a set of patches on Sunday for introducing the "cros_ec_framework_laptop" driver as a kernel driver specifically designed for supporting the Framework Laptop EC. The initial vendor-specific commands supported by this driver are for battery charging thresholds.

Framework 16
Framework Laptop 16 Delivers Great Linux Support & Performance, Excellent Customizability


With this driver, battery charging thresholds can be configured by the user with the standardized "charge_control_end_threshold" sysfs attribute.

Those interested in this new Framework Laptop EC Linux driver can find the initial patches on the kernel mailing list where it's now undergoing review.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.10 To Support Sound On ASUS ROG 2024 Laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad 13X
Synaptics Releases DisplayLink 6.0 USB Graphics Driver Package For Linux
ASUS ROG RAIKIRI & Lunar Lake Point M Device IDs Sent In For Linux 6.9-rc7
Dell Laptop Platform Profile Patches Being Worked On For Linux
NZXT Kraken 2023 AIO CPU Cooler Monitoring With Linux 6.10
PCI-SIG Provides CopprLink Cable Specs For PCIe 5.0 & PCIe 6.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Rust-Written Redox OS Gets USB Keyboards & Mice Working
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
AMD Enabling "Fast CPPC" For Even Greater Linux Performance & Power Efficiency On Some CPUs
Valve Publishes Steam Survey Numbers For April 2024
Punting GPU Drivers From The Initramfs Due To Ever Increasing Firmware Bloat