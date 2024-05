GCC 14.1 Compiler Released - Intel APX & AVX10.1 Support, AMD Zen 5 Target & -fhardened

GCC 14.1 has been released today as the first stable compiler release in the GCC 14 series. GCC 14.1 brings one year worth of improvements to this open-source compiler from new CPU support and new ISA extensions to new C/C++ language features, static analyzer improvements, new AMD GPU support, and many other additions.GCC 14.1 is a big compiler update with a lot in store. From my daily monitoring of GCC 14 development, some of the key highlights to look forward to in this version include:- More C23 features are implemented like bit-precise integer types. The -std=c23 and -std=gnu23 compiler flags are now supported too.- Support for more C++26 features like unevaluated strings, user-generated static_assert messages, and other features.- GCC's Fortran front-end now supports -std=f2023 as it works on Fortran 2023 support.- Limited support for the Intel Advanced Performance Extensions (APX). Intel AVX10.1 support is also added to GCC 14.- New Intel CPU support includes for Clearwater Forest, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake.- Intel Xeon Phi CPU support has been deprecated and will be removed in GCC 15.- GCC on AArc64 now supports the Microsoft Cobalt 100, Ampere-1B, Arm Cortex A520, Arm Cortex A720, and Arm Cortex X4 processors.- The AMDGPU Radeon back-end now supports GCN5, RDNA2, and RDNA3 graphics processors.- The Itanium IA64 target ports have been declared obsolete after being unmaintained for years. GCC 15 will be dropping the Itanium support.- The NIOS2 targets have also been declared obsolete and to be removed in GCC 15. The new "-fhardened" helper flag that enables a set of hardening flags.- GCC's vectorizer can now vectorize loops that contain any number of early breaks.- OpenMP and OpenACC improvements.- GCC's Ada compiler front-end now supports the LoongArch architecture.- New LoongArch ISA extensions like LSX and LASX SIMD extensions.- Support for many new RISC-V ISA extensions such as for the vector crypto work, code size reduction, and various vendor extensions.- Continued enhancements to the static analyzer support in GCC 14 for the C language. Better visualizing of buffer overflows with the static analyzer.

Downloads and more details on today's GCC 14.1 compiler stable release via gcc.gnu.org