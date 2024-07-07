GNU Debugger GDB 15.1 Brings Better Python Support
GDB 15.1 was released on Sunday as the first version in the GNU Debugger 15 branch for this widely-used, open-source debugging solution.
GDB 15.1 now depends upon the underlying compiler supporting at least C++17, there is better support for debugging the Python programming language, new Debugger Adapter Protocol (DAP) features, new remote protocol additions, various GDBserver features added, and various other changes.
Python improvements in GDB 15.1 include various new functions and modules to enhance the debugging experience, additions around user-defined attributes, and various new constants. Debugger Adapter Protocol work this cycle includes emitting the process event, supporting the cancel request, and the attach request can now specify the program.
Downloads and more details on today's GDB 15.1 debugger release via the release announcement.
