The Free Software Foundation Finally Has AI / Machine Learning Apps On Their Radar

The Free Software Foundation announced on Tuesday they have begun work on "freedom in machine learning applications". Or in particular, a to-be-issued "statement" on free machine learning applications for software and the associated scripts and training data.The Free Software Foundation announced they are pursuing freedom in machine learning while not being limited to just the software but also the training data as well. They have been spending the past several months debating the matter and are "close to a conclusion" on their statement.

"All software included in a free ML application has to offer every user the four freedoms that define free software. This applies to both the software that processes training data, and the software that interprets model parameters as context for prompts to produce human-usable output. This is necessary but not sufficient. Additionally, given our current understanding of ML applications, we believe that we cannot say a ML application "is free" unless all its training data and the related scripts for processing it respect all users, following the four freedoms. In addition, granting users the four freedoms may translate into a demand that the ML application's release includes the model parameters that represent its training, and that users are permitted to use and redistribute the parameters and modified versions of them.



ML applications that do not offer the four freedoms to all users are, by definition, nonfree, even if their software components are free."