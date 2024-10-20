ReiserFS File-System Expected To Be Removed With Linux 6.13
With ReiserFS having been deprecated for two years with plans to remove it in 2025, the upcoming Linux 6.13 cycle for what will be the first major kernel release of the new year and past the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel is expected to do just that... ReiserFS is set to be stripped from the mainline kernel codebase.
ReiserFS hasn't been widely used in many years, remains negatively associated to its lead developer and convicted murderer Hans Reiser, and all around hasn't seen any real feature work in many years. It's been on a path for removal for a while now and given the deprecation notice since Linux 5.18, the Linux 6.13 kernel is likely to go ahead with its removal.
SUSE engineer Jan Kara has queued up a patch this week into his linux-fs.git for_next Git branch to remove ReiserFS with the next kernel cycle. With reiserfs: The last commit he simply comments:
"Deprecation period of reiserfs ends with the end of this year so it is time to remove it from the kernel."
The 32.8k lines of kernel code for ReiserFS are to be removed. Anyone still needing to access a ReiserFS file-system can always use an existing Linux LTS kernel or the upcoming Linux 6.12 (likely LTS) as the final version supporting it in the mainline kernel.
Within Linux 6.10 was a final ReiserFS request made by Hans Reiser from prison. Barring any last minute objections, Linux 6.13 will be removing the upstream ReiserFS support.
