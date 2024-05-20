Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 May 2024 at 04:55 PM EDT. 17 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While ReiserFS is obsolete and will eventually be dropped from the upstream Linux kernel in Linux 6.10 is one last ReiserFS change that was requested by former lead developer Hans Reiser.

ReiserFS lead developer and convicted murderer Hans Reiser a few months back wrote letters to be made public apologizing for his social mistakes and other commentary. In his written communications he also made a last request for ReiserFS in the Linux kernel:
"Assuming that the decision is to remove [ReiserFS] V3 from the kernel, I have just one request: that for one last release the README be edited to add Mikhail Gilula, Konstantin Shvachko, and Anatoly Pinchuk to the credits, and to delete anything in there I might have said about why they were not credited. It is time to let go."

Hans credits his improved social and communication skills learned in prison among other details shared in the public letters.

ReiserFS README patch


Per the indirect request by Hans Reiser, SUSE's Jan Kara has now altered the ReiserFS README file with the changes going in today to the Linux 6.10 kernel. The negative language was removed and instead acknowledging their contributions.

ReiserFS README patch


The change landed today as part of the linux-fs merge to Linux 6.10.
17 Comments
