Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Patches To Begin Removing ReiserFS From Default Kernel Builds
The new patch series is removing ReiserFS-related options from the default kernel configuration "defconfig" files to help in making users aware of the ReiserFS deprecation and its eventual removal. Dropping from the default kernel configurations is being done with a separate patch per architecture as it was brought up -- for example -- that m68k wishes to keep even exotic file-systems as modules around at least until the file-system driver itself is removed from the kernel.
This patch series is the next step toward clearing out the obsolete ReiserFS file-system support from the mainline kernel. If all goes well the patches will be picked up for the Linux 6.7 cycle.