Linux Patches To Begin Removing ReiserFS From Default Kernel Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 September 2023 at 03:20 PM EDT. 9 Comments
Since March of 2022 the ReiserFS file-system has been deprecated and with Linux 6.6 ReiserFS is marked outright as "obsolete" with plans to remove the file-system from the mainline kernel code-base in 2025. In stepping toward that eventual milestone, a new kernel patch series begins removing ReiserFS from the default kernel configurations.

The new patch series is removing ReiserFS-related options from the default kernel configuration "defconfig" files to help in making users aware of the ReiserFS deprecation and its eventual removal. Dropping from the default kernel configurations is being done with a separate patch per architecture as it was brought up -- for example -- that m68k wishes to keep even exotic file-systems as modules around at least until the file-system driver itself is removed from the kernel.

ReiserFS is obsolete


This patch series is the next step toward clearing out the obsolete ReiserFS file-system support from the mainline kernel. If all goes well the patches will be picked up for the Linux 6.7 cycle.
