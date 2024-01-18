Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 January 2024 at 10:49 AM EST. 15 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
ReiserFS file-system creator Hans Reiser who is currently remains imprisoned in California for murdering his wife in 2006 has commented on the Linux kernel mailing list by way of a letter exchange from prison.

Fredrick R. Brennan wrote a letter to Hans Reiser while he's imprisoned in California and recently received a lengthy response back allegedly from Hans Reiser. The alleged letter was permitted to be transcribed and publicly redistributed. With the original images of the letter and all the information involved, it does appear to be an authentic letter from Reiser.

In there he writes at length from his social mistakes, ReiserFS history, to the deprecation of ReiserFS, and the hopes he had with Reiser4.

Hans Reiser letter picture
An excerpt of the Hans Reiser letter.


It's a very lengthy read but for those interested it can be found on the Linux kernel mailing list. The original letters are also available as images.
15 Comments
Related News
GFS2 File-System Enables Non-Blocking Lookups With Linux 6.8
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux 6.8 Introduces New Syscalls For More Detailed File-System Mount Information
Btrfs In Linux 6.8 Transitions Metadata Processing To Using Folios
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
EROFS Adds Sub-Page Compressed Data Support To Help Out Android & ARM64 Servers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code