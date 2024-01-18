Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Fredrick R. Brennan wrote a letter to Hans Reiser while he's imprisoned in California and recently received a lengthy response back allegedly from Hans Reiser. The alleged letter was permitted to be transcribed and publicly redistributed. With the original images of the letter and all the information involved, it does appear to be an authentic letter from Reiser.
In there he writes at length from his social mistakes, ReiserFS history, to the deprecation of ReiserFS, and the hopes he had with Reiser4.
An excerpt of the Hans Reiser letter.
It's a very lengthy read but for those interested it can be found on the Linux kernel mailing list. The original letters are also available as images.