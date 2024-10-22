AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 Now Available For Testing, Derived From CentOS Stream 10
AlmaLinux Kitten 10 has been introduced today as what will be the next iteration of this community-based, RHEL/CentOS-derived enterprise-grade Linux distribution. AlmaLinux Kitten 10 is tracking the CentOS Stream 10 sources for what will eventually become the base of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.
CentOS Stream 10 has been quietly available for months and now AlmaLinux Kitten 10 is available for actively tracking the upstream CentOS Stream 10 changes. AlmaLinux developers have been working on AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 for a while now and are ready for the masses to begin testing out this next RHEL-compatible Linux distribution release. Packages will continue to be updated frequently and the developers plan to re-spin the AlmaLinux Kitten 10 ISOs every three months.
While based on CentOS Stream 10, AlmLinux is re-enabling frame pointers for their package builds, now offers an x86-64-v2 build to complement the x86-64-v3 optimized default being pursued by upstream RHEL10, SPICE is fully re-enabled, and various other hardware support changes.
For downloads or to learn more about this AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 availability ahead of the official Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release next year, see the AlmaLinux.org blog for all the details on this exciting RHEL/CentOS derivative distribution that has been maintaining RHEL compatibility while also pursuing other improvements on their own.
