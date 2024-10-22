NVIDIA R565 Linux Driver Beta Brings Improvements For Wayland, DMA-BUF & VKD3D

22 October 2024
The first NVIDIA R565 series Linux driver beta was released this morning in the form of the NVIDIA 565.57.01 driver release.

The NVIDIA 565.57.01 beta brings a number of new features, improvements to existing features, and various bug/regression fixes. Some of the highlights of the NVIDIA R565 driver series for Linux users include:

- Re-enabled GLX_EXT_buffer_age support on XWayland.

- Support for mmap()'ing of exported DMA-BUF objects.

- Reduced some instances of stuttering with OpenGL sync-to-vblank while using the NVIDIA GSP firmware.

- The NVIDIA DRM driver now supports several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties that can be used to program the GPU's color pipeline for HDR.

- A new driver optimization to mitigate the performance loss from DXVK's d3d9.floatEmulation d3d9.floatEmulation option.

- Fixing some VKD3D 2.9 performance regressions.

- Support for the Vulkan VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control extension.

- Various bug fixes.

NVIDIA R565 beta


Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 565 Linux driver series beta via NVIDIA.com.
