Intel Preps PXP GuC Auto-Teardown & Improvements For Old iGPUs With Linux 6.13
Intel engineers this morning sent out their newest pull request of "drm-intel-gt-next" material to queue in DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.13 merge window. There is a new feature enabled on newer Intel graphics hardware as well as some improvements for very old Intel integrated graphics.
Intel has been already pushing a lot of new graphics driver code for Linux 6.13. Earlier this month was the start of Xe3 graphics enablement with an initial focus on the Xe3 integrated graphics to be found with next-gen Panther Lake processors. Plus there's also been Xe2 ultra joiner, GPU temperature reporting, and another Arrow Lake ID added as part of a separate pull request.
Today's drm-intel-gt-next material for Linux 6.13 adds PXP GuC auto-teardown, GPU reset robustness improvements for Haswell, and basic PMU support for old Gen2 graphics platforms.
Intel PXP in this context is the Protected Xe Path for hardware-protected GPU sessions for security reasons. This PXP GuC auto-teardown flow is for allowing the graphics micro-controller to automatically provide session teardown of PXP after a timed grace period has elapsed.
The PMU support for old Intel Gen2 graphics hardware is so that "intel_gpu_top" support is restored. And then for those still rocking the once-great Intel Haswell CPUs, there are GPU reset robustness improvements.
See this pull request for these latest Intel graphics driver patches being queued up for Linux 6.13.
In other Intel Linux graphics driver news this week, Intel has also added the Xe3 LPD DMC firmware to linux-firmware.git. This is more early Xe3 preparations for Panther Lake. Having the initial firmware bits upstream helps in easier testing as developers work to iron out the open-source driver support ahead of launch.
