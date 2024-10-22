Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 22 October 2024 at 04:36 PM EDT. 27 Comments
Rustls was initially talked up as a modern TLS library written in the Rust programming language for its memory safety guarantees. But now besides the talked up advantages due to being written in Rust, it has reached the point of reportedly being faster than both OpenSSL and BoringSSL.

MemorySafety.org is reporting today that this Rust TLS library is now said to outperform OpenSSL and BoringSSL with tests on an Intel Xeon server.

When measuring the handshake performance, resumption performance, and throughput performance, Rustls is said to be faster than BoringSSL and OpenSSL. Here's their throughput benchmark results:

Rustls performance


The results are impressive and I'll be trying some Rustls benchmarking myself as time allows. Those wanting to learn more can do so via this MemorySafety.org blog post.

In other SSL/TLS news today, OpenSSL 3.4 was released with initial Attribute Certificate (RFC 5755) support, FIPS indicators support, optional additional random seed source RNG JITTER using a statically linked jitterentropy library, and various other changes.
