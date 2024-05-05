Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10 To Support Sound On ASUS ROG 2024 Laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad 13X
There is support in the Cirrus cs35l41 driver for supporting the latest Lenovo ThinkPad 13X laptops due to lack of correct ACPI Device Specific Data (DSD). This patch adds the Lenovo 13X laptop support for audio along with necessary quirks.
Queued this week into sound's for-next branch as well is supporting ASUS ROG 2024 laptops. All of the ASUS ROG 2024 laptops also lack the proper ACPI DSD entries so they need to be added to the cs35l41 HDA driver's configuration table.
These patches and more are in sound.git's for-next ahead of the Linux 6.10 merge window opening next week (or two weeks, depending upon how the rest of the Linux v6.9 cycle plays out).