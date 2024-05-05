Linux 6.10 To Support Sound On ASUS ROG 2024 Laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad 13X

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 May 2024 at 09:06 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Cirrus engineers have seen a number of patches queued into the Linux sound subsystem's "for-next" branch for enabling audio support on some new laptops with the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel cycle.

There is support in the Cirrus cs35l41 driver for supporting the latest Lenovo ThinkPad 13X laptops due to lack of correct ACPI Device Specific Data (DSD). This patch adds the Lenovo 13X laptop support for audio along with necessary quirks.

ASUS ROG 2024 laptop models from ASUS.com


Queued this week into sound's for-next branch as well is supporting ASUS ROG 2024 laptops. All of the ASUS ROG 2024 laptops also lack the proper ACPI DSD entries so they need to be added to the cs35l41 HDA driver's configuration table.

These patches and more are in sound.git's for-next ahead of the Linux 6.10 merge window opening next week (or two weeks, depending upon how the rest of the Linux v6.9 cycle plays out).
