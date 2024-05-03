Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
Wine 9.8 updates the Mono engine to v9.1, improves RPC/COM support on ARM platforms, IDL-generated files now use fully interpreted stubs, and there are 22 known bug fixes.
The 22 bug fixes this cycle range from fixing a Microsoft Office 97 installer issue to Battle.net launcher problems to various other software issues now being resolved.
The Microsoft Office 97 installer issue dates back to this bug report from 2005 around Wine at the time failing to install Office 97 on upstream Wine. After on and off activity over the years, it was finally worked through in Wine 9.8 for stdole32.tlb to generate the typelib in SLTG format.
More details on all the changes to find with Wine 9.8 can be found via today's release announcement.