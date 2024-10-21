Hangover 9.20 Restores Support For Running Win64 Applications On ARM64 Wine
Building off Friday's release of Wine 9.20 for running Windows games/applications on Linux, Hangover 9.20 is now available for this extension of Wine that builds off that codebase while pairing it with an x86/x86_64 emulator for running Windows programs on other CPU architectures like ARM64 Linux. With Hangover 9.20 they have restored the ability for running Win64 applications on ARM64 Linux hosts.
The Hangover software has long been able to run Win32 applications on ARM64 Linux and previously there was Win64 support but had regressed. Now with this weekend's Hangover 9.20 release announcement it says in full:
"This is the first release after 3,5 years that supports x86_64 emulation again!
By combining the upstream work in Wine and FEX on ARM64EC it's again possible to run your Win64 applications on ARM64 Wine.
Thanks to everyone involved in the Wine, LLVM and FEX work on ARM64EC, especially @bylaws, @cjacek and @julliard!"
That's the extent of the Hangover 9.20 release announcement. Win64 / Windows x86_64 applications/games are back to being able to run on ARM64 Wine/Linux.
Hangover 9.20 sources along with pre-built Debian and Ubuntu binaries are available via Hangover on GitHub. Hangover continues supporting FEX and Box64 for its emulation needs as well as varying levels of compatibility for QEMU and Blink.
