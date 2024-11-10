Wine-Staging 9.21 Fixes Some Old Game Crashes & Hangs Due To DirectMusic
Building off Friday's release of Wine 9.21, Wine-Staging 9.21 is available as this experimental blend of Wine that carries extra patches for testing/evaluation to enhance the ability for Windows games and apps to run on Linux.
Wine-Staging 9.21 is at 358 patches over upstream Wine. There is a new patch this cycle for partially implementing IDirectMusicSegment::GetAudioPathConfig. In turn this should fix some crashes due to DirectMusic happening with select games.
Bugs such as Cultures 2-3-4 crashes when directmusic enabled and Harry Buster: endlessly hangs at loading screen are hopefully resolved by this new Wine-Staging release. With DirectMusic having long been deprecated by Microsoft's DirectX API, this staging work will primarily benefit older games.
Beyond the DirectMusic work there is updating of the latest VKD3D Git code and an update to the NtGdiExtTextOutW patch as part of this bi-weekly staging release.
Both Wine 9.21 and Wine-Staging 9.21 can be downloaded from WineHQ.org. Test away with Wine 10.0-rc1 due out in early December and Wine 10.0 stable hopefully meeting the world by mid-January.
